Italy eases restrictions on distribution of Communion

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Catholic bishops have sought and received permission from the country’s government to discontinue an emergency policy requiring all priests to wear gloves when distributing the Eucharist. The government’s “Techno-Scientific” committee accepted the bishops’ argument that gloves are no longer essential.

