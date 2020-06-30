Catholic World News
Scientists confirm Italian crucifix is oldest wooden statue in Europe
June 30, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The statue (photograph) is located in Lucca Cathedral (photograph).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
