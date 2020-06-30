Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone performs exorcism where St. Junípero Serra’s statue was toppled

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I’ve been feeling great distress and a deep wound in my soul when I see these horrendous acts of blasphemy … and disparaging of the memory of Serra, who was such a great hero, such a great defender of the indigenous people of this land,” the archbishop of San Francisco said, adding, “this is the activity of the evil one, who wants to bring down the Church.”

