150 organizations call for emergency federal aid for Catholic, other private schools

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Private school closures would be devastating for families, students and communities,” the coalition said in its letter. “It will be equally devastating, financially, for public school districts. A strategic federal investment will help prevent a flood of students from private schools into districts that are already projecting major budget shortfalls.”

