Catholic World News

Pandemic is worsening Venezuela’s economic crisis, bishop says

June 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In the socialist South American nation, “over 90% of families live in poverty,” and “the borders are stormed by thousands of migrants in search of work and basic necessities” elsewhere, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!