Catholic World News

Catholic advocates denounce Supreme Court’s rejection of federal death penalty appeal

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On June 29, the Court permitted federal executions to resume.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

