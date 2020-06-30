Catholic World News

Bishops decry Supreme Court abortion decision

June 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We will not rest until the day when the Supreme Court corrects the grave injustice of Roe and Casey and recognizes the Constitutional right to life for unborn human beings,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Pro-Life Activities, following a decision striking down a Louisiana law. “And we continue to ask all people of faith to pray for women seeking abortion, often under enormous pressure, that they will find alternatives that truly value them and the lives of their children.”

