Catholic World News

Italian financier sues Vatican on London real-estate deal

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, who worked with the Vatican in a controversial London real-estate purchase, has filed suit against the Vatican Secretariat of State in the High Court of England and Wales. The grounds for the suit—which involves a complicated property transaction—have not yet been made public.

