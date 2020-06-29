Catholic World News

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court today struck down a Louisiana law that required abortionists to have hospital admitting privileges. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the majority in the 5-4 decision, although he had voted to uphold a similar Texas law in an earlier case; he cited the court’s precedent. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only judge who explicitly rejected the court’s “ill-founded abortion jurisprudence.”

