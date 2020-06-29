Catholic World News

Detroit archdiocese fires parish music director in same-sex marriage

June 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: “Everything that I saw of Terry was of God,” said Father Jerry Brzezinski, the priest who hired the music director. “It didn’t really make any difference one way or another over who you were or what you were about in terms of your lifestyle. She was a good person. Her life was of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!