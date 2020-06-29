Catholic World News

Quadriplegic CO19 patient starved by Texas doctor because of his disability

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I was stripped of my rights as a wife, and left helplessly watching my husband be executed,” said the widow of Michael Hickson.

