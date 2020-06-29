Catholic World News

Protesters clash over statue of St. Louis’ namesake

June 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in the Missouri city defended the Apotheosis of St. Louis, a prominent statue of the French saint. The archdiocese issued a statement in defense of the statue.

