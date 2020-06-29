Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Yemen, Ukraine

June 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In Yemen, “an already dire humanitarian situation could deteriorate,” according to a UNICEF report, and flooding has affected 187 villages in Ukraine.

