New York court overturns tight restrictions on religious services

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A New York judge today ruled that Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio had no right to impose stricter limitations on churches than on other institutions classified as “nonessential.” Just Gary Sharpe also noted that government officials had allowed protest demonstrations to flaunt restrictions, and thus improperly “sent a clear message that mass protests are deserving of preferential treatment.”

