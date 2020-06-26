Catholic World News

In Pakistan, police beat, torture Christian who gives food to the poor

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Raja Walter provides “300 free meals once or twice a day to Christians and Muslims, without discrimination,” according to the report.

