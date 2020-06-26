Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat deplores racism

June 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva, participated in a recent meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!