Vatican spokesman defends Vatican II document on religious liberty

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Issued in 1965, Dignitatis Humanae is the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on Religious Freedom. “The affirmation of the right to religious liberty … is not tantamount to putting truth and falsehood on the same level, nor of affirming indifference or arbitrariness in the religious sphere,” writes Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. Last week, he wrote a similar defense of Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions.

