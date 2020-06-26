Catholic World News

President of German Catholic Women’s Federation confirms support for Planned Parenthood

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A member of the Bundestag (German parliament) since 2002, Maria Flachsbarth is also Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

