Pro-life laws advance in Iowa, Mississippi, Tennessee

June 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “If the courts strike down Tennessee’s heartbeat-based abortion ban, the legislation would automatically enact a ban on abortion at ten different gradations: eight, 10, 12, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 weeks into pregnancy,” according to the report.

