Bishop questions deaths of Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia

June 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ruperto Santos, who heads the Philippine bishops’ commission on migrants, has asked for an investigation into the deaths of more than 350 Filipino guest workers in Saudi Arabia. Government officials have said that the deaths were due to natural causes, with only a few caused by CO19. Bishop Santos argued that the number of deaths warranted a fuller explanation. Thousands of Filipinos workers are employed—mostly in low-paying jobs—in Saudi Arabia.

