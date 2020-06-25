Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishop condemns destruction of statues

June 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Saying that “I cannot remain silent” in the face of suggestions that all artworks depicting Jesus with European features should be pulled down, Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin has protested the destruction of statues. “Such violence will only perpetuate the prejudice and hatred it ostensibly seeks to end,” the bishop warned. “If we allow the commemorative and visual history of our nation to be destroyed by random groups in the current moment of anger, how will we ever learn from that history?”

