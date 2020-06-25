Catholic World News

New Jersey bishop: Racism is an evil ‘more dangerous’ than CO19

June 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “In addition to adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and the Litany of the Sacred Heart, Bishop [James] Checchio also knelt and offered a prayer for George Floyd,” according to the report. “The bishop knelt for 8 minutes and 45 seconds.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

