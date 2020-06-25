Catholic World News

‘I salute the fight against racism,’ leading Congo bishop says

June 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We have followed with great attention what has happened around the world following the murder of the African-American, George Floyd,” Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s episcopal conference. “I can only say that I salute and welcome the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination. The realization of a plural and multicultural world must be a priority in this 21st century.”

