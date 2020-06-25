Catholic World News
Pope writes letter of support to Alex Zanardi after horrific crash
June 25, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNN
CWN Editor's Note: Zanardi is a racing driver and paracyclist (Wikipedia article).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
