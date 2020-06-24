Catholic World News

Protests and church services must be treated equally, Justice Department warns New York

June 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Justice has cautioned New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio against giving preferential treatment to protest demonstrations while keeping tight restrictions on religious service in the city. The Justice Department pointed to “a troubling preference for certain First Amendment rights over others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!