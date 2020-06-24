Catholic World News

Vatican reminds US bishops: diocesan bankruptcy requires approval

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a reminder to American bishops that Vatican approval is usually needed before a diocese files for bankruptcy. Cardinal Beniamino Stella, the prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, said that most of the 24 American dioceses that have filed bankruptcy have received that clearance. “In some, however, the necessary permission was not requested.”

