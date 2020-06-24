Catholic World News

Hong Kong prelate: not worried by strict new Chinese law

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong Hong, the apostolic administrator of Hong Kong, has said that he is not concerned about new Chinese security legislation, because China guarantees freedom of religion. Cardinal Tong’s view contrasts with that of his predecessor, Cardinal Joseph Zen, who has warned that China is suppressing freedom of religion and freedom of speech.

