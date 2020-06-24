Catholic World News

Justice Dept. sues Virginia county over restrictions on creating Muslim cemetery

June 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Stafford County’s zoning regulations “preclude the All Muslim Association of America ... from establishing an Islamic cemetery on land it owns, thereby impeding its religious practice of providing low-cost burial services to persons of the Islamic faith,” the Department of Justice stated. “The County’s actions constitute a substantial burden on the free exercise of the religion.”

