Russian Orthodox Patriarch, Putin celebrate 75th anniversary of victory over Nazis

June 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On June 14, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow consecrated the new Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces (Russian website), which for a time included mosaics of Stalin and Putin.

