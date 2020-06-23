Catholic World News

Federal appeals court dismisses church’s challenge to CO19 order as moot

June 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, was placed under house arrest for violating the Louisiana governor’s CO19 restrictions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!