Catholic World News

‘The Holy Land is in fire, in a situation of war,’ former Patriarch warns

June 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Peacemakers

CWN Editor's Note: Now 87, Patriarch Emeritus Michel Sabbah was Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from 1987 until his retirement in 2008.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!