Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman defends development of doctrine as ‘fidelity in newness’

June 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Certain doctrinal criticisms of the current pontificate show a gradual but increasingly clear-cut separation from the Vatican II Council — not from a certain interpretation of some texts, but from the Council texts themselves,” said Sergio Centofanti, deputy director of the editorial directorate of the Dicastery for Communication.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!