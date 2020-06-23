Catholic World News

Nicaragua and El Salvador bishops push back against government-backed critics

June 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador said President Nayib Bukele’s rule was “confrontational” and “dictatorial”; relations between Nicaragua’s bishops and the leftist regime of Daniel Ortega have been tense.

