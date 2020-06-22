Catholic World News

China recognizes another ‘underground’ bishop

June 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: For the second time this month, the Chinese government has recognized a bishop who had served the “underground” Church. Bishop Peter Li Huiyan, who has been recognized by the Vatican as head of the Fengxiang diocese since 2017, has now been acknowledged by the government in that role.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!