Irish College in Rome halts training of seminarians

June 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Irish College, established in Rome in 1628, will no longer train seminarians for the priesthood, because of the sharp drop in the number of young Irish men entering the priesthood. The venerable institution will continue to host priests doing post-graduate study.

