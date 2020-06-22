Catholic World News

Syracuse diocese files for bankruptcy

June 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Syracuse, New York, has filed for bankruptcy, becoming the 24th American diocese to take that step in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal. Two other New York dioceses (Buffalo and Rochester) have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past year, and another (Rockville Center) is reportedly weighing the same option.

