Pope adds 3 invocations to the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary

June 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Since Pope Sixtus V approved the Litany of Loreto in 1587, at least eight popes have added invocations. Pope Francis has added the invocations “Mater Misericordiae” (Mother of Mercy), “Mater spei” (Mother of hope), and “Solacium migrantium” (Solace of migrants).

