Catholic World News

Catholics in US urged to pray, reflect, act to safeguard religious freedom

June 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: June 22, the memorial of Saints John Fisher and Thomas More, is the beginning of Religious Freedom Week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!