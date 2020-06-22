Catholic World News

‘Enter through the back door’: secret church services in Mexico and Brazil defy CO19 rules

June 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In March, the Mexican government “suspended all religious activities involving crowds,” according to the report.

