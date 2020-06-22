Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell to publish prison diary musing on case, Church

June 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In the diary—which Ignatius Press will publish—Cardinal Pell “muses on everything from his conversations with lawyers about his case to U.S. politics and sports and his reform efforts at the Vatican,” Nicole Winfield of the Associated Press reported.

