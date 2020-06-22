Catholic World News

Renewed papal plea for refugees

June 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus is present, as He was at the time of Herod, in each person forced to flee to safety,” Pope Francis said on June 20, World Refugee Day. “In their faces we are called to see Christ’s face who pleads with us to help. In the end, we will be the ones to thank Him for being able to love and serve.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!