Catholic World News

Pope thanks Italian doctors, health care workers for heroic service during pandemic

June 22, 2020

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “These are the people Pope Francis has chosen to thank for their heroic work in one of the first audiences he has held in the Vatican since Italy and the Vatican were locked down early in March,” Vatican News reported.

