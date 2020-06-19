Catholic World News

YouTube Censors Heritage Foundation Video on Gender Dysphoria

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: YouTube censored a Heritage Foundation address by Walt Heyer, a man who once identified as a woman, claiming that it contained “hate speech.” The offending passage was Heyer’s statement that gender dysphoria in children is “a childhood development disorder.”

