Egypt: provincial officials encourage Christian pilgrimages

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Civic officials in Egypt’s Minya province has thrown their support behind pilgrimages to “the Way of the Holy Family,” a series of shrines along the route believed to have been taken by the Holy Family during the flight into Egypt.

