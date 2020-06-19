Catholic World News

Catholic priest protests requirement for Islamic study in universities

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Abid Habib, OFM, has written to government officials in the Punjab province, protesting the new policy that requires all university students to take instruction in the Qu’ran. No student will be able to receive a degree without having studied the Islamic text.

