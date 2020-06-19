Catholic World News
Tennessee legislature passes fetal heartbeat bill, ban on abortions for Down syndrome
June 19, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, the state’s bishops recommended against support for a heartbeat bill on prudential grounds.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
