Black Catholic leaders say more integration in the Church is possible

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We have to be on the front lines, the way the nuns and priests were in the civil rights marches of the 1960s,” said Auxiliary Bishop Roy Campbell of Washington, the president of the National Black Catholic Congress.

