War continues between US and UN over abortion promotion in CO19 response

June 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no international right to abortion, nor is there any duty on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion,” the acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development, John Barsa, said in a recent letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres.

