Catholic World News
Cathedral loses land as China pushes small businesses
June 19, 2020
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The cathedral is located in Qingdao, a city of 9 million in Shandong Province (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!