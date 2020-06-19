Catholic World News

Caritas calls on Europe to welcome people seeking protection

June 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Caritas Europa

CWN Editor's Note: “States must uphold the right to asylum in Europe and the principle of non-refoulement,” said Maria Nyman, Caritas Europa Secretary General. “The response to the pandemic and its aftermath should not be used to undermine refugees’ rights.”

